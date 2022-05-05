Cowen Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $154.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Cowen from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.74% from the stock’s previous close.

ANET has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.61.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $120,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 688,527 shares of company stock valued at $83,163,747 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

