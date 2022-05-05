Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,295 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $48.55.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.82.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.