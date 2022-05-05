Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $210.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.76). Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

