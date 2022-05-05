Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 41 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Aravt Global LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 83.9% during the third quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,552,000 after buying an additional 37,629 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,844,000. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 41.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.25.

MTN stock opened at $260.97 on Thursday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.38 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.50 and a 200 day moving average of $295.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

