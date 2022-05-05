Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Lowered to $138.00 at Barclays

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $140.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.61.

NYSE:ANET opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.66. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $5,134,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $120,801.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 688,527 shares of company stock valued at $83,163,747. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

