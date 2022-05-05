SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $57.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

