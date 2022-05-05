Westpac Banking Corp Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,202 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its position in Fair Isaac by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,384,000 after purchasing an additional 53,202 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 652,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 611,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Fair Isaac by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total transaction of $220,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,648 shares of company stock worth $10,086,656. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.14.

FICO opened at $378.42 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $441.30 and a 200-day moving average of $431.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.95. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

