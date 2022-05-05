Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $154.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Cowen from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.61.

ANET stock opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $120,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $186,358.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,527 shares of company stock valued at $83,163,747 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

