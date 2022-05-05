Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,113 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,071 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,711,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,132 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,215,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,065,000 after purchasing an additional 660,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after purchasing an additional 606,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.55. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.