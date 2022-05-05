Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of REZI opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

