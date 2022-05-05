Jennison Associates LLC Sells 237,743 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,743 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Avalara by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Avalara by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $599,773.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $159,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

AVLR opened at $80.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.95. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.82 and a 52-week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

