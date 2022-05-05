Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 22,702 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 112,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.19 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

