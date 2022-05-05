Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 11,198 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vistra by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $25.92 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.37%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

