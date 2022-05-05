Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 69,831 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,831 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ovintiv by 1,099.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $202,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

NYSE:OVV opened at $56.72 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.24%.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

