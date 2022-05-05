Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $260.58 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.31 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.50.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

