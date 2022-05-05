Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires New Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 112,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BALY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $59.94.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

