Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Post worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Post by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Post by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Post by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POST. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

NYSE POST opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 0.66. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.58.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Profile (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.