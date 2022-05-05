Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New $4.33 Million Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 232,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,047,000 after acquiring an additional 49,403 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.27.

DECK stock opened at $279.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $231.88 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.63 and its 200 day moving average is $330.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.