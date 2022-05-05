Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Position Lessened by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Livent were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Livent by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Livent by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.92 million. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. Livent’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

