Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 10,934 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average of $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $90.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VFC. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.95.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

