Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 771.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817,312 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.