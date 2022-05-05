Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,962 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock opened at $94.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.21 and its 200-day moving average is $107.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.88. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

