Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 22,695 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,695 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

NYSE O opened at $68.58 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

