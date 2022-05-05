Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,601,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,559,000 after purchasing an additional 49,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,476,000 after buying an additional 93,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,407,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,165,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,431,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 956,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,556,000 after buying an additional 418,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average is $74.90.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 39.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

