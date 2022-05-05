Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,359 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Crane worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 49.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

CR stock opened at $100.78 on Thursday. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

