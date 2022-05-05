United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,746 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $31.69 on Thursday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

