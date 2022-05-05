Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,302,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,965,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in PTC by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in PTC by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 492,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in PTC by 600.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $118.01 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

