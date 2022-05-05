Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegion by 2,621.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Allegion by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $118.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $105.06 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Allegion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

