The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSXMK opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $302,800.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

