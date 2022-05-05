Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cognex by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,231,000 after buying an additional 130,319 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $68.12 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $92.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

