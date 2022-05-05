CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $422,000 Investment in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 97,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 321.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 66,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 122,574 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 65,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CVE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Cenovus Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

