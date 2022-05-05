Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.17 Million Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 18,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

