Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 90,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,588,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 381,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,963,000 after purchasing an additional 61,664 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RS opened at $211.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $211.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.14 by $1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

RS has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $1,785,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,277,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

