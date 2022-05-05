The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.95.

NYSE KR opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.