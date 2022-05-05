Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 767 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Qualys by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.33.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $138.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $150.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.52.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $1,274,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,624. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

