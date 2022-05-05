Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,595 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.18% of SPX worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SPX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 9.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 6.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPXC. TheStreet lowered SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on SPX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Co. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.11.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

