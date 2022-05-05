Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $91,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RSG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.86.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $133.57 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $145.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.07 and a 200 day moving average of $131.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

