Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.92 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 23,210 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,856 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $448,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,339 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Twitter by 1,153.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $144,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $538,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 213.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $573,800 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

