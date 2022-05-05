Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 35,094 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,094 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.14% of Fluor worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,178,000 after purchasing an additional 409,629 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,686,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,697,000 after purchasing an additional 121,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,748,000 after acquiring an additional 138,983 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,339,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,960,000 after acquiring an additional 414,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,276,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,355,000 after acquiring an additional 35,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

