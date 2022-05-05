Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Enphase Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,725,053.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $191.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 164.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ENPH. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.29.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

