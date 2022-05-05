Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,781 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chewy by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $97.74.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

