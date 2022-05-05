Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 27,942 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,942 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.12% of Hexcel worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 524.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 5.5% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

HXL opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.77. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 103.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

