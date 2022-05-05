Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.84 Million Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AER. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

AER opened at $48.58 on Thursday. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.18.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AER shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.13.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

