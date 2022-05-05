Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,673,000 after purchasing an additional 395,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,831 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,766,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,327,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Snap-on by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 437,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 120,933 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snap-on stock opened at $227.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.70. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.
SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.
About Snap-on (Get Rating)
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
