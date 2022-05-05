Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 2,789 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Envista worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 357.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000.

NVST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.07. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.30 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,621,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $287,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,829 shares of company stock valued at $7,852,658 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

