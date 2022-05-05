Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 14,240 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,240 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after buying an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $85,807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,376,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 913,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,685,000 after buying an additional 472,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 312.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 605,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,812,000 after buying an additional 458,535 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $116.00 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.61 and a 200 day moving average of $97.81.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.48. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.88.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.