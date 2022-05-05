Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 60,220 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,220 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Aramark worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 50.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,706 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 36.6% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,073,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 822,748 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,777,000 after purchasing an additional 712,372 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 304.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 893,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 672,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Aramark by 380.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 571,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after buying an additional 452,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 265.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

About Aramark (Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.