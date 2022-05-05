Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,902 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 350.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ventas by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,968 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 508.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,511,000 after buying an additional 1,566,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1,726.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,381,000 after buying an additional 1,050,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR opened at $57.75 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 412.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,285.81%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.