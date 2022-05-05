Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WSM opened at $142.17 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.85 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.52 and its 200 day moving average is $164.33.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.53.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

