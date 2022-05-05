Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.21 Million Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.17% of Old National Bancorp worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 11,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder purchased 8,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $125,001.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,737.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mark G. Sander purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,604.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 24,720 shares of company stock worth $377,713 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

